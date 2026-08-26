Why I Returned To PDP For Senate Race – Iyabo Obasanjo

Former Senator representing Ogun Central, Iyabo Obasanjo, has said she returned to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to seek a return to the National Assembly because successive representatives had eroded the achievements recorded during her tenure.

Naija News reports that Iyabo spoke on Wednesday in Abeokuta during the official flag-off of the PDP campaign for the 2027 Presidential and National Assembly elections in Ogun State.

The campaign flag-off, which attracted thousands of PDP members and supporters, was held across the three Federal Constituencies in Ogun Central Senatorial District.

Iyabo Obasanjo, who served as Senator between 2007 and 2011, said her decision to contest the Senate race was driven by a desire to reclaim the lost glories of the Ogun Central Senatorial District.

The former Senator, who is the daughter of ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, said returning to the Senate is part of her determination to provide effective representation.

She said, “My desire to take back our senatorial district to where it was when I represented it is the reason why I came back to the PDP, and take up the challenge of restoring our lost glories.”

Recall that the PDP senatorial candidate had earlier spent a short period in the All Progressives Congress (APC) before returning to the opposition party.