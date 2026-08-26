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Why I Returned To PDP For Senate Race – Iyabo Obasanjo

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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Iyabo Obasanjo
Iyabo Obasanjo

Key Takeaways

  • Former Ogun Central Senator, Iyabo Obasanjo, said she rejoined the PDP to contest the 2027 Senate seat and return to the National Assembly.
  • Iyabo Obasanjo spoke on Wednesday in Abeokuta at the PDP campaign flag-off across the three federal constituencies in Ogun Central, attended by thousands of supporters.
  • She said successive representatives eroded achievements from her 2007 to 2011 tenure, and she earlier spent a short period in the APC before returning.

Former Senator representing Ogun Central, Iyabo Obasanjo, has said she returned to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to seek a return to the National Assembly because successive representatives had eroded the achievements recorded during her tenure.

Naija News reports that Iyabo spoke on Wednesday in Abeokuta during the official flag-off of the PDP campaign for the 2027 Presidential and National Assembly elections in Ogun State.

The campaign flag-off, which attracted thousands of PDP members and supporters, was held across the three Federal Constituencies in Ogun Central Senatorial District.

Iyabo Obasanjo, who served as Senator between 2007 and 2011, said her decision to contest the Senate race was driven by a desire to reclaim the lost glories of the Ogun Central Senatorial District.

The former Senator, who is the daughter of ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, said returning to the Senate is part of her determination to provide effective representation.

She said, “My desire to take back our senatorial district to where it was when I represented it is the reason why I came back to the PDP, and take up the challenge of restoring our lost glories.” 

Recall that the PDP senatorial candidate had earlier spent a short period in the All Progressives Congress (APC) before returning to the opposition party.

 

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: [email protected]

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