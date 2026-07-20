If It Was Insulting, Why Did You Offer Me Money Not To Leave APC – Iyabo Obasanjo Blasts Yayi

Former Ogun State governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Iyabo Obasanjo, has responded to allegations by the party’s governorship candidate, Solomon Adeola, that she left the party after being offered money.

Naija News reports that Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, had claimed Obasanjo dumped the APC for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because he failed to reimburse her campaign fee.

He alleged that when Obasanjo could not get money from him, she turned to PDP governorship candidate Ladi Adebutu for her demands.

Reacting in a statement, Obasanjo described Adeola as “a liar” and a politician lacking integrity.

She argued that his claim contradicted his alleged efforts to persuade her not to leave the APC.

She said that if Adeola considered the request for reimbursement insulting, he would not have repeatedly contacted her after she resigned from the APC, nor would he have allegedly offered her money to remain in the party.

Obasanjo explained that during their last meeting with the senator, her political team requested three things, but Adeola failed to grant any of them or provide feedback.

She said, “My supporters asked the senator for three things. The first is the Senate seat, the second is the refund of what I spent, and the third is the inclusion of my people in his campaign.

“I told him that whatever he came back with on these demands, I would explain to them. He did none of the three and didn’t even speak to me again until he tried to call me after I left the party. I did not pick up, and he offered me money.

“If he thought it was insulting, why did he offer me money not to leave the party? He has no integrity and is a liar.

“The three people who made the requests are Hon Aroyeun, Chief Toyin Jokosenumi and Hon Biodun Ajayi. I made no demands. I told him he did not have to do everything, but he should let me know what he would do.”