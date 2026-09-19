Video: May The Creator Punish Anyone That Says Yayi Is From Ekiti State – Stepmother

Aminatu Abiola, stepmother of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Ogun State, Solomon Adeola, has dismissed claims that her stepson has any ties to Ekiti State.

Naija News understands that in separate interviews with Channels TV in August and September, Abayomi Hunye, a suspended APC member, and Folake Marcus-Bello of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) claimed that Adeola is an indigene of Ekiti State

However, speaking via a viral video on Friday, Abiola dismissed insinuations that the APC governorship candidate is from Ekiti State.

She challenged his opponents to provide evidence within 24 hours to substantiate their claims or face legal action.

In the viral clip, Abiola further dismissed the claims, saying neither Adeola’s father nor his mother hails from Ekiti, contrary to the allegations.

“I’m Alhaja Aminatu Abiola, senior wife of Oteko Ayinde, who gave birth to Yayi. I hail from Iworoko in Ekiti. On these things I’m about to say, if I tell a lie, let the creator of all Ogun people judge me.

“But anyone that claims Yayi hails from Ekiti, may the creator punish such a person. Yayi is never related to Ekiti

“I’m the first woman Ayinde (Yayi’s father) married during his lifetime. He first learnt plumbing work during his youth days. Later on, at some point, he married another woman named Mujida from Ijebu as the second wife.

“She was the one that chased me out of our husband’s house. But I gave birth to two children for Ayinde. One is called Ayi, and the second is named Fatima, who is late but left behind some children.

“Ayi, my child, is the first child of Yayi’s father. People also call her Iya Ibeji. So please, anyone that claims he or she knows Yayi’s father’s house in Ekiti should come out and show me.

“Yayi is not related to Ekiti. Neither his father nor his mother hails from Ekiti. Yayi’s mother is from Ogun. Anyone that claims Yayi has any connection with Ekiti other than me, his stepmother, should come out and bring out his proof.”

The woman said, contrary to Marcus-Bello’s claim, Yayi’s father was buried in Lagos, while his grandmother was from Ondo state.

“We buried Ayinde in Lagos, not Ekiti. His company’s name is Oteko.

“His mother is Alhaja Lamlatu, and she’s from Owo. She has two children: Ayinde and Iya Kudi, who died a long time ago,” she said.

Abiola said Ayinde died at a young age when Yayi had yet to graduate from university.

“It’s been over 30 years. Yayi had nothing then and had not even joined politics.

“His birth name is Sule; he was born a Muslim. But he changed his name to Olamilekan when he became a Christian. He is not from Ekiti,” she said.

Abiola also said she would defend her claims if the matter got to court.

“I can’t be as old as this and still be lying. He (Yayi) is not related to Ekiti. He doesn’t have a wife in Ekiti nor school there,” she said.

“Anyone that claims to know his father’s house in Ekiti should come out and prove it to me.

“You that claimed you’re heading to court, anytime you do so, I will bear witness for Yayi. You will tell me who he is and where he hails from in Ekiti,” she said.

She appealed to residents of Yewa to support Adeola, describing him as a “true son of the soil”.

“People of Yewa, please support me. God will support you. You know what Yayi has done since he came among you. He is not a bastard,” she said.