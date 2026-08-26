Hunye Accuses APC Leaders Of Threatening Him To Step Down For Yayi

An Ogun State governorship aspirant in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abayomi Hunye, has claimed that some party leaders threatened him to withdraw from the race ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

Naija News reports that Hunye made the allegation during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday.

He denied claims that he is parading himself as the party’s candidate, explaining that he is only challenging the primary process.

Hunye vowed to seek justice, adding that he has approached the court over the election outcome.

He questioned why the APC sold him a ₦50 million nomination form and cleared him for screening if a consensus had already been reached for Senator Solomon Adeola, popularly known as Yayi.

He also alleged that he was excluded from a meeting of former governors and threatened by some party leaders not to contest, insisting that Yayi must be the sole candidate. Hunye vowed to continue fighting the matter through the appropriate channels.

However, the APC has strongly rejected Hunye’s claims, describing him as an impostor and insisting that Senator Solomon Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, remains the party’s authentic 2027 governorship candidate in Ogun State.

In a statement, the APC National Secretariat and Ogun State Working Committee said Hunye was no longer a member in good standing, noting that executives of his Tube Ward in Ipokia Local Government Area suspended him on April 7, 2026, over alleged anti-party activities.