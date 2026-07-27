Shut Up! Who Are You To Say Yayi Is Not From Ogun State? – Abiodun’s Aide Blasts Opposition

The Governor’s Liaison Officer in Abeokuta North Local Government Area of Ogun State, Wale Bello, has slammed the opposition in the state for questioning the indigene status of All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Solomon Adeola, popularly known as Yayi.

Naija News reports that the opposition party in the state had questioned Yayi’s origin and birth, urging residents to reject the imposition of governorship candidates from outside the state ahead of the 2027 elections.

However, speaking during a press conference held at the NUJ Secretariat in Abeokuta on Monday, Bello dismissed claims that Yayi is not an indigene of Ogun State.

Bello argued that rather than engaging in divisive politics, political actors should focus on issues that would advance the development of the state.

He further described the narrative as a ploy by a jittery opposition ahead of 2027, stressing that the opposition is “afraid of the masses who have decided to cast their votes for him and afraid of his growing popularity.”

He added, “Shut up your mouth. Who are you to say Yayi is not from Ogun State or an indigene? Enough is enough. We are here; they should shut up their mouths.”

According to Bello, similar allegations were made against former governors, Olusegun Osoba and Otunba Gbenga Daniel, before they eventually gained public acceptance as bona fide indigenes of the state.

He further stated that Osoba was once accused of not being an Egba indigene before it was established that he hailed from Ago-Iwoye in Egbaland, while Daniel also faced claims that he was from Delta State, allegations he said were later dismissed.

He stated, “All the monarchs in Yewaland unanimously declared that Senator Yayi is one of them. Who are we to dispute that?

“We are here today to tell the opposition to embark on campaigns. We are not bothered about them. They should stop saying that Yayi is not from Ogun State. Yayi is not only from Yewaland; he’s also one of us in Egbaland.

“What I expect the opposition to do is to point to at least one-tenth of the projects he has executed instead of questioning where he comes from. Let us meet at the polls. Let the electorate decide. The people of Ogun State will determine who governs the state.”