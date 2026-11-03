What Gov. Otti Has Done In Less Than Two Years In Abia, Kogi Has Not Done In 10 Years – Natasha

Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has lauded Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, while criticising the past and current administrations in Kogi State.

Naija News reports that Natasha, while speaking at a political gathering in Okene, said the state government had nothing to show for the huge allocation it received except paying salaries.

The lawmaker criticised the Kogi State Government over what she described as a lack of development and poor governance in the state.

Senator Natasha said that while other governors like Alex Otti are commissioning massive road projects, rebuilding Aba, building infrastructure, paying salaries and transforming their states, Kogi leaders are celebrating salary payment as an achievement.

According to her, paying workers is a basic responsibility of any government and should not be celebrated as a major project.

She said, “Only thugs are being rewarded. No development. Paying salaries is not an achievement. Look at what Abia State Governor Alex Otti is doing in his state, yet you are boasting about paying salaries in Kogi.

“What Alex Otti has done in Abia in less than two years, Kogi has not done in 10 years. That man has changed Aba, he has fixed roads, hospitals, schools, and he is still paying salaries. So what are we celebrating here?”