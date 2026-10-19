2027: The Result Will Speak For Itself – Yahaya Bello Vows To Defeat Natasha Akpoti

Former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has expressed confidence in his chances of defeating Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan in the 2027 Kogi Central senatorial election.

Naija News reports that Bello, who is seeking to represent the district in the Senate, said he expects to secure a decisive victory in the election scheduled for January 16, 2027.

The former governor is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), while Akpoti-Uduaghan represents the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking during an appearance on TVC’s Sunday Politics, Bello expressed confidence in the support he believes he enjoys among voters in the district.

He maintained that the outcome of the election would determine the strength of his political support, predicting that the APC would record a convincing victory when voters go to the polls.

Bello also expressed readiness for the contest, saying he was confident that the votes would favour him and his party when the election takes place.

He said: “17 January 2027 is around the corner, the result will speak for itself. Let the day come and go, the day will bring massive votes, a decisive victory for Yahaya Bello, the former governor of Kogi State, and for APC.”

The anticipated contest comes amid a history of disagreements between the former governor and the senator, whose relationship has been marked by accusations, public exchanges and legal disputes.

In October 2022, Bello accused Akpoti-Uduaghan of having links to the Ajaokuta killings and the Kuje prison break, incidents that occurred between June and July of that year.

However, the senator rejected the allegations, explaining that she was in the United States during the period in question for pregnancy-related reasons and childbirth.