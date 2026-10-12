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Yahaya Bello, Badaru, Jega, Others Attend Closed Door Meeting With Shettima

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By Oladipo Abiola
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Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima
Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima

Key Takeaways

  • Former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, and former Jigawa State Governor, Abubakar Badaru, led a delegation to Aso Rock for a closed-door meeting with Vice President, Kashim Shettima, on Monday.
  • The delegation included Prof. Attahiru Jega, Idi Maiha, Simon Lalong, Brig Gen. Buba Marwa (retd.), and Hadiza Bala-Usman, and it was identified as National Directorate of Arewa for Asiwaju Movement leaders.
  • APC National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, dismissed the “Tinubu Must Go” campaign on Channels TV, saying it is opposition-driven, and insisted the APC is confident ahead of 2027.

A delegation including former governors of Kogi and Jigawa states, Yahaya Bello and Abubakar Badaru, visited the Aso Rock presidential villa on Monday for a closed-door meeting with Vice President Kashim Shettima.

The delegation also included the Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Maiha, former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu and Coordinator of the Presidential Livestock Reform, Prof. Attahiru Jega.

Also spotted were former Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, Director General of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig Gen. Buba Marwa (retd.), Special Adviser to the President on Policy Coordination, Hadiza Bala-Usman, among others.

Naija News understands that the delegation is identified as the leadership of the National Directorate of Arewa for Asiwaju Movement.

They arrived at the Aso Rock premises around 4 pm and were led straight to the Vice President’s wing of the Villa.

However, at the time of their arrival, Shettima was still attending another meeting at the President’s wing, which began at about 2 pm.

Meanwhile, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentawe Yilwatda, has dismissed the growing “Tinubu Must Go” campaign.

He claimed the movement is driven by opposition politicians and does not reflect Nigerians’ views.

Naija News reports that Yilwatda spoke during an appearance on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

He argued that the opposition parties’ inability to win elections gave the APC an advantage ahead of 2027.

Yilwatda further compared Tinubu with former vice president Atiku Abubakar, describing the president as “far better” than the former vice-president.

He also highlighted changes in the electricity sector, saying state governments had been empowered to generate, transmit and distribute power.

He welcomed support for Tinubu’s re-election from political groups outside the APC, including the Rainbow Coalition associated with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Yilwatda maintained that the APC remained confident of victory despite opposition campaigns against the president.

Author:

Oladipo Abiola
Oladipo Abiola

An experienced writer and editor with a proven track record of crafting engaging narratives and bringing stories to life.
Contact: [email protected]

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