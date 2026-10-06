VP Shettima Arrives In Addis Ababa For Nigeria-Ethiopia Nutrition Leadership Exchange Visit

Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has arrived in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, as head of the Nigerian delegation to the Nigeria-Ethiopia Nutrition Leadership Exchange Forum, which runs from October 7 to 9, 2026.

On arrival in Addis Ababa, he was received by the Nigerian Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union, Ambassador Nasir Aminu; Minister in the Mission, Nura Bappah Aliyu; Senior Counsellor, Onovo Emmanuel Isaac; the Defense Attaché, Wing Commander Gabriel Diepiriye Batubo, and other senior Ethiopian government officials, Naija News reports.

The Deputy Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Temesgen Tiruneh, invited him to attend the Pearl Exchange Forum, which is leading the country’s multi-sectoral approach to boosting nutrition.

The Vice President was accompanied by the Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, and his Jigawa State counterpart, Umar Namadi.

Also on the trip are the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu; his Agriculture and Food Security counterpart, Senator Abubakar Kyari, and the Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency, Mrs. Zubaida Umar Abubakar.

The Vice President will return to Abuja at the end of the event in Addis Ababa.

During the visit, the Nigerian team will exchange experiences with Ethiopia on how a government-led plan can improve nutrition delivery, as well as tour key establishments dedicated to boosting nutrition delivery across the country.

Some of the locations scheduled to be visited include a wheat farm and a banana plantation in Oromia; the ‘Bounty of the Basket’ Training Centre and household visits in Mojo; and Jabdu Motors in Bishoftu.