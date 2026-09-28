Shettima Arrives Nigeria From New York After 81st UNGA

Vice President Kashim Shettima has returned to Nigeria after leading the country’s delegation to the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, United States.

Naija News reports that this was contained in a statement released by his aide, Stanley Nkwocha, on Monday morning.

Shettima travelled to New York on September 20 after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu assigned him to represent Nigeria at the annual gathering of world leaders.

During the visit, the Vice President presented Nigeria’s national statement at the General Debate on behalf of President Tinubu.

In the address, Nigeria called for changes to the structure of the United Nations Security Council, including permanent representation for Africa.

The country also pushed for improved access to global financing, greater support for climate action and stronger cooperation among nations.

Shettima also took part in the Third High-Level Roundtable of the Africa Minerals Strategy Group, where Nigeria joined discussions on how African countries can gain more value from their natural resources.

The discussions focused on moving away from the export of raw minerals and developing more local processing, manufacturing and other value-adding activities across the continent.

The Vice President also represented Nigeria at a high-level meeting on education financing jointly hosted by Nigeria and Italy.

At the event, he restated the Federal Government’s position that education remains an important part of building the country’s workforce, improving productivity and supporting long-term economic growth.

Nigeria also backed the Global Partnership for Education’s campaign to raise $5 billion to support education in developing countries.

During his stay in New York, Shettima held discussions with Nigerians living abroad and called for greater participation from the diaspora in the country’s development.

He pointed to the role Nigerians abroad can play through investment, professional knowledge, business connections and other forms of support for the country.

The Vice President also met with the new leadership of the Economic Community of West African States Commission (ECOWAS) as part of efforts to strengthen regional cooperation.

Another meeting was held with United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed, with discussions covering issues of interest to Nigeria and the wider international community.