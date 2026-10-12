Why Tinubu Will Win In 2027 Despite ‘Tinubu Must Go’ Campaign – Yilwatda

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentawe Yilwatda, has dismissed the growing “Tinubu Must Go” campaign.

He claimed the movement is driven by opposition politicians and does not reflect Nigerians’ views.

Naija News reports that Yilwatda spoke during an appearance on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

He argued that the opposition parties’ inability to win elections gave the APC an advantage ahead of 2027.

Yilwatda further compared Tinubu with former vice president Atiku Abubakar, describing the president as “far better” than the former vice-president.

He also highlighted changes in the electricity sector, saying state governments had been empowered to generate, transmit and distribute power.

He welcomed support for Tinubu’s re-election from political groups outside the APC, including the Rainbow Coalition associated with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Yilwatda maintained that the APC remained confident of victory despite opposition campaigns against the president.

Meanwhile, Yilwatda has recalled President Bola Tinubu’s 2007 backing of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to become president.

Naija News reports that Yilwatda spoke on Friday at the party’s national secretariat while receiving defectors from opposition parties in Sokoto, Kaduna, Jigawa, Kano and Plateau states

Yilwatda said Tinubu worked for Nigeria’s unity, but many of the people the President supported over the years withdrew their backing when he declared his ambition to contest the presidency in 2023.

He said, “If anybody has worked for the unity of Nigeria, it is President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in 2007, supported Atiku to become the president of Nigeria because he believed then that power should move from the South to the North.

“People that he has supported all through from the North and South, when he said he wanted to contest, most of them pulled out their support.”

According to Yilwatda, Tinubu supported the current National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, in 2011, when Ribadu ran as a presidential candidate under the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN).

The APC chairman also recalled Tinubu’s support for late former Presidents, Muhammadu Buhari and Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.

He added, “He supported and sponsored his network to ensure that he became the president of Nigeria. He’s from the North.”

In 2015, Tinubu stood behind President Buhari for the unity of Nigeria and social cohesion, power should move back to the North because we lost President Yar’Adua.

“In 2019, when a lot of the northern elders and politicians left Buhari, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu stood for him and led a reconciliation committee that brought Nigerians together to support President Buhari.

“Most times, they deceive you. They say, ‘What has President Bola Ahmed Tinubu done for the North?’ They keep on saying that.”