Tinubu Deserves Commendation For Oyo School Pupils’ Rescue – Says Kogi Ex-Gov Bello

Former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has commended President Bola Tinubu for what he described as the progress being made by the Federal Government in tackling insecurity across the country.

Bello said recent security operations, including the foiling of an attempted abduction of schoolchildren in Kogi State and the rescue of abducted pupils in Oyo State, showed that the government’s intelligence-led approach was producing positive results.

Naija News reports that the former governor spoke on Friday after a meeting with the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, at the Office of the National Security Adviser in Abuja.

In a statement issued by his media office, Bello said the successful operation in Kogi reflected improved coordination among the country’s security agencies and the impact of investments in intelligence gathering.

Bello commended Tinubu and Ribadu for their efforts in preventing the abduction of schoolchildren in Kogi State.

He said the operation demonstrated the level of security support being provided to the state by the Federal Government.

“I want to use this opportunity to commend Mr President and our leader, President Bola Tinubu, for his relentless efforts in tackling insecurity across the nation.

“I also want to hail him and your humble self on the recent foiling of an attempted abduction of schoolchildren in Kogi State, which underscores the level of support the state continues to receive from the Federal Government,” he said.

According to the former governor, the operation also showed that security agencies were becoming more effective through improved intelligence sharing and collaboration.

“I attribute the successful operation to the vigilance, professionalism and improved coordination among the nation’s security agencies, which is clear evidence that intelligence-driven security operations are yielding positive results,” Bello added.

Bello also praised Ribadu for what he described as strategic leadership and efforts to improve cooperation among security and intelligence agencies.

He said stronger collaboration had enhanced the ability of the security agencies to respond more quickly to emerging threats across the country.

The former governor also commended the Federal Government over the recent rescue of abducted schoolchildren in Oyo State.

According to him, the successful operation demonstrated the administration’s determination to protect the lives and property of Nigerians.

“Mr President also deserves commendation for the recent rescue of the abducted schoolchildren in Oyo State. I equally commend you, my brother, the National Security Adviser, and, of course, the security agencies for your painstaking efforts, professionalism and determination in securing the safe release of the victims,” Bello said.

Bello also paid tribute to security personnel who lost their lives during operations aimed at rescuing the abducted children.

“I also pay tribute to the brave officers who made the ultimate sacrifice during the operation. Their courage and selflessness remain a testament to their unwavering commitment to the defence of our country,” he said.

Responding to the former governor, Ribadu thanked him for the visit and stressed that the fight against insecurity required the collective efforts of all Nigerians.

“I want to warmly welcome you to my office this afternoon, my brother. The issue of insecurity concerns everyone in this country, and I believe that if we all play our part at our various levels, we shall overcome insecurity in Nigeria,” the NSA said.

Ribadu’s comments underscored the need for citizens, government institutions and security agencies to work together to address the security challenges confronting the country.

Bello also urged Nigerians to support the Federal Government and security agencies by remaining vigilant and providing timely and credible information that could assist security operations.

He expressed confidence that the Tinubu administration’s security reforms, alongside improved cooperation among security agencies, would strengthen efforts to tackle terrorism, kidnapping, banditry and other criminal activities.

The former governor said sustained intelligence gathering and effective collaboration would help lay the foundation for lasting peace, stability and national development.