OK Movement Fires Back At Natasha, Questions How She Won Kogi Central Election

The Obi-Kwankwaso Movement has replied to Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central, over her criticism of its stance on the lawmaker’s distribution of millions of naira to constituents.

Naija News reports that Akpoti-Uduaghan had berated the Movement for calling on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate her cash empowerment programme, which she said was funded through a Federal Government budgetary provision.

However, in an interview with Punch, the Director-General of the OK Movement, John Ughulu, said the senator’s position did not address the group’s concerns.

Ughulu argued that elected public officials should undergo continuous orientation on their constitutional responsibilities, ethical standards, and accountability.

He said, “What Nigerians witnessed in the widely discussed money distribution incident raises serious questions about the abuse of public office and the integrity of our electoral process.

“If the circumstances establish that the money was distributed to influence voters ahead of an election, the matter could amount to advance vote buying and should be investigated under the relevant provisions of Nigerian electoral law.”

Ughulu challenged the senator to explain whether similar cash distributions featured in her electoral campaigns, insisting that the circumstances surrounding her emergence into the National Assembly also deserved scrutiny.

“The election that brought Senator Natasha into the National Assembly was decided by the people. Therefore, an important question must be asked: Was the same practice of distributing money to influence voters involved in securing her electoral victory?

“That question deserves a factual answer, not an emotional reaction,” he said.

The movement also dismissed suggestions that its criticism was politically motivated, saying its position on electoral accountability would apply to candidates across party lines, including those of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

“We cannot condemn alleged electoral malpractice under the present administration while appearing to tolerate similar conduct from individuals within our own political space. The same standards of integrity, transparency and accountability must apply to everyone.

“The OK Movement will not make exceptions for anyone. This applies equally to NDC candidates and candidates of every other political party. Anyone involved in electoral manipulation, vote buying, result falsification or any attempt to undermine the will of the electorate should expect lawful scrutiny and accountability,” he stated.

Ughulu further warned that the group would explore lawful means of seeking accountability if the EFCC or other relevant agencies failed to investigate credible allegations.