Your Action Is A Disgrace To The Senate – Ok Movement Blasts Natasha

The Obi-Kwankwaso Movement has reacted to Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s distribution of cash gifts to constituents during an empowerment programme.

Naija News reports that the lawmaker representing Kogi Central Senatorial District had come under criticism after pictures and videos of the cash distribution at an event marking her third anniversary in the 10th National Assembly circulated on social media.

However, she stated that the intervention was based on beneficiaries’ preference for direct financial assistance.

Reacting in a statement issued in Abuja by its Director-General, John Ughulu, the OK Movement called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate the exercise for alleged vote-buying.

Ughulu also threatened to mobilise political resources against the senator’s return to the National Assembly, accusing her of undermining democratic principles through the public distribution of millions of naira to constituents.

The statement read, “The OK Movement strongly condemns the reported cash empowerment exercise by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan. The action is an apparent case of open vote-buying and a serious affront to democratic principles.

“We call on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to urgently investigate the circumstances surrounding this exercise and, where evidence of wrongdoing is established, prosecute those responsible in accordance with the law.”

The group described the lawmaker as a disgrace to the Senate, insisting that elected officials should not use financial inducements to influence citizens’ electoral choices.

“This development is a total disgrace to the Nigerian Senate as an institution. Elected public officials must understand that public office is a position of responsibility, not an opportunity to compromise the electoral choices of citizens through financial inducements.

“The OK Movement will not remain silent in the face of practices that undermine our democracy. We condemn this conduct and declare our intention to mobilise every legitimate political resource within our reach to campaign against Senator Natasha’s return to the Senate.

“Nigeria deserves leaders who respect democratic values, uphold accountability and earn the confidence of the people through competence, integrity and service, not financial inducements,” Ughulu added.