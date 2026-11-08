‘Call Your Senators To Do Likewise’ – Natasha Fires Back At Obi-Kwankwaso Group Over Cash Gift Probe

The senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has faulted the Obi-Kwankwaso Movement for demanding an investigation into her cash gift instead of encouraging its representatives in the National Assembly to provide similar empowerment opportunities to their constituents.

Naija News reports that the lawmaker representing Kogi Central Senatorial District had come under criticism after pictures and videos of the cash distribution at an event marking her third anniversary in the 10th National Assembly circulated on social media.

However, she stated that the intervention was based on beneficiaries’ preference for direct financial assistance.

Reacting in a statement issued in Abuja by its Director-General, John Ughulu, the OK Movement called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate the exercise for alleged vote-buying.

Ughulu also threatened to mobilise political resources against the senator’s return to the National Assembly, accusing her of undermining democratic principles by publicly distributing millions of naira to constituents.

Responding to the demand by the Obi-Kwankwaso Movement, which they described as alleged vote-buying, Natasha said she has not yet received an invitation from the EFCC over the distribution of millions of naira to her constituents under her empowerment programme

Natasha, who spoke in a video circulating on social media, said she would honour any invitation from the anti-graft agency to explain the source and disbursement of the funds, which she claimed were provided for in the Federal Government’s budget.

She said, “I have not been invited by the EFCC. But, of course, if I’m invited, I will turn up and explain the following things. Number one, the cash empowerment was money from the Federal Government. It’s budgeted by the Federal Government.

“I don’t know how authentic you are. But if you are, you have your senators in the Senate, and they’re also able to bring these same opportunities to you.

“So, rather than using your efforts to call on EFCC to investigate why I am giving such an amount of money to my constituents, I think you should channel that energy to your senators and tell them to do the same for you.”