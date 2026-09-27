Gov. Oyebanji Sacks Political Appointees, Boards, Parastatals In Ekiti

The Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, has approved the termination of the appointments of all political appointees, including boards, commissions, and parastatals in the State.

According to a statement on Sunday by the Special Adviser (Media) to the Governor, Yinka Oyebode, those affected by the termination include Special Assistants, Senior Special Assistants, and Technical Assistants.

The statement however noted that chairmen and members of statutory boards are not affected by the dissolution.

Those not affected include the State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC), Civil Service Commission, House of Assembly Service Commission, and Judicial Service Commission.

Similarly, the governing councils of all state-owned tertiary institutions remain intact, in line with earlier directives by the Governor.

The Governor directed that the Chairmen of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Local Government Service Commission, and Teaching Service Commission are to remain in office, although their respective boards stand dissolved.

Also exempted from the termination of appointments are the Directors-General and Technical Advisors to the Governor.

The termination of appointments is linked to the gradual end of Oyebanji’s first term in office and preparations for his second term inauguration, Naija News reports.

“The decision became imperative in view of the gradual winding down of the Governor’s first term in office, ahead of the inauguration of his second term scheduled for October 16, 2026,” the statement read in part.

Governor Oyebanji expressed appreciation to the affected appointees for their contributions to the success of his administration and their service to the State.

He also wished them continued success in their future endeavours.