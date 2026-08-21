Governor Oyebanji Begins Two-Week Annual Leave

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, is set to begin a two-week annual leave on Monday, August 24, 2026, as part of his statutory entitlement.

Naija News reports that the announcement was made by Olayinka Oyebode, Special Adviser on Media to the Governor, in a statement issued on August 21, 2026.

According to the statement, the governor is will remain away from his office during the period of the leave but will continue to monitor important matters concerning the administration and running of the state.

He will also attend to critical government issues when necessary while taking his official break.

Oyebanji is scheduled to return to office on Monday, September 7, 2026, after completing the two-week period.

The leave marks the second time the governor will be taking his annual leave since he assumed office as the governor of Ekiti State on October 16, 2022.

The state government said the governor’s leave forms part of his official entitlement and that government activities will continue during the period.

In other news, Former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose has claimed that the state was taken from him by the Federal Government in the 2018 election.

Naija News reports that Fayose made the claim on Tuesday while speaking on TVC News, reacting to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike’s statement that he could have helped Tinubu win the election.