World Teachers’ Day: Ekiti Declares Monday Work-Free For Teachers

Day students in Ekiti State are expected to stay at home on Monday, October 5, following the state government’s declaration of a work-free day for teachers to mark the 2026 World Teachers’ Day.

The State Commissioner for Education, Dr Adebimpe Aderiye, announced the decision in a statement on Saturday.

She said the day had been set aside to allow teachers across the state to take part in activities organized to celebrate their contributions to education.

According to Aderiye, parents, guardians, school authorities and students are expected to take note of the announcement and make the necessary arrangements.

She said, “The Ekiti State Government wishes to inform all teachers and members of the public that Monday, 5th October 2026, has been declared a work-free day for teachers in the state to enable them to participate fully in activities marking the 2026 World Teachers’ Day.

“Accordingly, all day students are expected to stay at home on Monday, 5th October 2026. All parents, guardians, school authorities and students are, therefore, advised to take note and make the necessary arrangements.”

The commissioner also praised teachers for their dedication and contributions to the development of education and the future of children in the state.

She wished them a happy World Teachers’ Day.

World Teachers’ Day is celebrated annually on October 5 to recognize the contributions of teachers to society, Naija News reports.

Meanwhile, Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has also declared Monday, October 5, 2026, a work-free day for teachers across the state to mark the occasion.

The announcement was contained in a statement issued on Friday by the governor’s Deputy Chief Press Secretary, Mashood Agboola.

AbdulRazaq congratulated teachers across Kwara State and commended their contributions to human capital development, as well as their resilience in carrying out their duties.