Governor Oyebanji Announces First Set Of Appointments After Second Term Inauguration

The Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, has reappointed the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Habibat Adubiaro; Chief of Staff, Oyeniyi Adebayo; and Chief Press Secretary, Olayinka Oyebode.

The appointments were confirmed shortly after his inauguration for a second term in office on Friday.

Naija News reports that the appointments were announced in a statement signed by Oyebode on Friday, October 16, 2026.

According to the statement, Adubiaro will continue as Secretary to the State Government, while Adebayo retains his position as Chief of Staff to the Governor.

Oyebode was also reappointed as the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor.

The statement added that the appointments take immediate effect.

Recall that Governor Oyebanji has been sworn in for a second term in office as the Governor of Ekiti State.

Oyebanji was sworn in on Friday alongside his deputy, Chief Monisade Afuye, at the Ekiti Parapo Pavilion in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

The swearing-in ceremony was performed by the Chief Judge of Ekiti State, Justice Lekan Ogunmoye.

Oyebanji took the oaths of office and allegiance at about 1:40 pm before a large crowd of political supporters and dignitaries, who thronged the venue to witness the historic occasion.

He subsequently signed the necessary documents formalising his inauguration as governor for another four-year term.

His deputy, Afuye, had earlier taken the oaths of office and allegiance at 1:28 pm before signing the relevant documents.

Oyebanji’s re-election and inauguration marked a historic milestone in Ekiti’s political history, as he broke the state’s succession jinx and became the first governor in the history of the state to secure a consecutive term.