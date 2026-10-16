Oyebanji Sworn In For Second Term As Governor Of Ekiti State

Governor Biodun Oyebanji has been sworn in for a second term in office as the Governor of Ekiti State.

Naija News reports that Oyebanji was sworn in on Friday alongside his deputy, Chief Monisade Afuye, at the Ekiti Parapo Pavilion in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

The swearing-in ceremony was performed by the Chief Judge of Ekiti State, Justice Lekan Ogunmoye.

Oyebanji took the oaths of office and allegiance at about 1:40 pm before a large crowd of political supporters and dignitaries, who thronged the venue to witness the historic occasion.

He subsequently signed the necessary documents formalising his inauguration as governor for another four-year term.

His deputy, Afuye, had earlier taken the oaths of office and allegiance at 1:28 pm before signing the relevant documents.

Oyebanji’s re-election and inauguration marked a historic milestone in Ekiti’s political history, as he broke the state’s succession jinx and became the first governor in the history of the state to secure a consecutive term.

Dignitaries who attended the event included Vice President Kashim Shettima, who represented President Bola Tinubu, Senate President Godswill Akpabio; Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau, Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dele Alake.

Former Ekiti State governors, Ayodele Fayose, Segun Oni, Kayode Fayemi, leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), traditional rulers and other dignitaries were also in attendance.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma; Governor Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, and Kwara State Governor, Abulrazaq Abdulrahman, also attended Oyebanji’s swearing in ceremony.

Other dignitaries who were in attendance were the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, former APC National Chairman, Chief Bisi Akande, former Ogun State Governor, Olusegun Osoba, Edo Senator, Adam Oshiomhole, and Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele.