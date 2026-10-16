Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Friday, 16th October, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Friday, 16th October, 2026.

The Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe, has urged Nigerians not to panic over a purported plan to increase electricity tariffs.

He insists that the Federal Government is more concerned about improving power supply across the country.

Tegbe gave the assurance in Ibadan, Oyo State, during the groundbreaking ceremony for five mini-grid projects designed to provide electricity to communities in the state, Naija News reports.

The projects have a combined power capacity of 17.7 megawatts and will also include a battery storage system capable of storing 17.74 megawatt-hours of electricity.

The communities expected to benefit are Bola, Jiboye, Molade-Adelubi, Ogo Oluwa and Sooko-Elega. They are located across Akinyele, Ido, Ibadan North, Egbeda and Lagelu Local Government Areas.

Speaking at the event, the minister urged Nigerians to ignore reports of a planned electricity tariff increase, saying the government was working towards providing a steady power supply.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has said President Bola Tinubu cannot ask Nigerians for four more years while sending governors, ministers and defectors across the country to defend the hardship of the past three and a half.

Atiku made this known in a statement to Naija News issued by Phrank Shaibu, Director of Strategic Communication of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council.

Atiku said Tinubu is assembling a crowd of politicians to speak for him.

Atiku pointed out that the people on Tinubu’s campaign council did not receive the mandate in 2023, adding that the President did.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has rejected President Bola Tinubu government’s decision to delay negotiations for a new national minimum wage until June 2027.

The union insists that preparations for a fresh wage agreement must begin immediately.

It also wants the government to reduce petrol prices, provide tax relief and approve wage awards to help workers cope with the rising cost of living.

The demands were contained in a letter dated October 13, 2026, and signed by NLC President, Joe Ajaero, to the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi.

The Congress warned that the government’s response to its demands failed to address the hardship facing Nigerian workers, raising concerns about a possible face-off as its 14-day ultimatum continues.

Although the NLC did not announce a strike in the letter, sources within the union told Vanguard that the rejection of the government’s position could lead to an industrial dispute if the issues remain unresolved before the ultimatum expires.

The Federal Government had argued that the current national minimum wage of ₦70,000, signed into law on July 29, 2024, would not be due for review until June 1, 2027.

In its response to the NLC’s earlier communiqué, the government said the law provides for a review of the minimum wage every three years, making an earlier review unnecessary.

The minister argued that starting another wage review barely two years after the current one took effect would be premature and could disrupt industrial relations.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has urged Nigerians to reject those he called political gamblers, who are using deceit as a means of gaining access to public office.

The Minister warned that someone who was not celebrating his birthdays with the downtrodden when he was Governor should not be taken seriously just because he now goes to Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps to celebrate his birthday because he wants to be president.

Wike said Nigerians must look beyond ethnic sentiments, political calculations and the struggle for power to demand leadership that prioritises competence, fairness, accountability and service delivery.

Naija News reports that the Minister, who spoke on Thursday, October 15, 2026, at the inaugural Idoma Hall of Fame induction ceremony, held as part of the Idoma Centenary Plus celebration, warned against politicians who exploit grievances over marginalisation to advance personal interests.

Delivering a keynote address on the theme, ‘People, Politics and Power Play in Nigeria: The Agitation for Equity and Fairness’, Wike argued that the country’s political future depended on citizens’ ability to distinguish between genuine public servants and those seeking power for personal or sectional advantage.

He urged Nigerians to scrutinise the intentions and records of political leaders rather than allow ethnic loyalty and the politics of entitlement to determine their choices.

Nigeria’s headline inflation rate has slowed to 14.63% in September from 15.39% in August, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) report released on Thursday.

According to the NBS, Nigeria’s headline inflation rate stood at 14.63% for September 2026.

Naija News reports that on a month-on-month basis, the headline inflation rate was 0.06%, while food inflation was 19.59% year-on-year and -1.55% Month-on-month.

It added that on a year-on-year basis, in September 2026, the urban inflation rate was 15.64%. On a month-on-month basis, the urban inflation rate was 0.53% in September 2026, up by 0.25% compared to August 2026 (0.28%). The corresponding twelve-month average for the urban inflation rate was 15.90% in September 2026. This was 12.58% points lower compared to the 28.48% reported in September 2025.

President Bola Tinubu has been accused by a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dele Momodu, of filling the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) with people of Yoruba extraction.

Naija News reports that Momodu claimed the move was part of a plot by the President to undermine the credibility of the 2027 general elections.

He spoke Wednesday night on Arise Television’s Prime Time programme.

The ADC chieftain, who said his mother hails from Osun State, argued that the state’s people could not be taken for granted at the polls.

Fresh details surrounding the death of Nigerian gospel singer, Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, popularly known as Toluwanisings, have been shared by his personal assistant, Babadunni Gbolabo.

Naija News reports that Toluwanisings died on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

In a viral video online, Gbolabo said the singer suddenly slumped and was rushed to eight hospitals in Ibadan but was rejected.

Gbolabo said all efforts to secure medical attention proved abortive, stressing that the hospitals’ excuses included doctors being unavailable due to an ongoing strike.

According to the PA, the family had not yet concluded the necessary arrangements, noting that relatives would make further decisions after consultations.

Nollywood actress Bisola Aiyeola has said marriage is not the main focus of her life, explaining that she is happy with where she is and is not under pressure to get married.

Naija News reports that the 40-year-old actress made this known during an appearance on the In My Opinion podcast.

Bisola questioned why a woman should remain in a marriage when she is expected to do almost everything herself without receiving enough support from her partner.

According to the actress, some women provide for their families, take care of their children and manage their homes while their husbands still expect them to meet their needs without making enough effort to support them.

She said that such situations could make some women question the purpose of marriage when they are already carrying the responsibilities that should be shared between two partners.

Stefanie Kim Ladewig, the eight-month pregnant partner of Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen, has escaped unhurt after being involved in a three-vehicle accident in Istanbul, Turkey.

Naija News reports that the 26-year-old model was taken to a hospital for medical checks following the crash but was later discharged after doctors confirmed that she was in good condition.

According to a report by Türkiye Today, the accident happened at about 3:10 pm on Tuesday in the Mithatpasa neighbourhood of Kemerburgaz, within Istanbul’s Eyupsultan district.

Ladewig was reportedly driving an SUV when the vehicle entered a bend and collided with a light commercial vehicle driven by a person identified as Paris T.

The impact caused her to lose control of the SUV, which then crashed into another SUV coming from the opposite direction.

The incident involved three vehicles, including two SUVs and a light commercial vehicle.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has been urged to release documents relating to his abandoned World Cup commercial rights proposal and answer outstanding questions or face further challenges to his leadership.

The demand followed a three-and-a-half-hour FIFA Council meeting in Zurich earlier today, October 15, the first since details of the secret FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) proposal emerged.

The proposal, which Infantino abandoned within days of its disclosure, would have transferred part of FIFA’s commercial rights to a private investment firm.

Football Association chair Debbie Hewitt, who also serves as a FIFA vice-president, said Infantino apologised during the meeting but failed to answer questions raised by council members.