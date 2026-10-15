Being A Single Parent Is Not Easy – Bisola Aiyeola Opens Up On Plans To Get Married

Nollywood actress Bisola Aiyeola has said marriage is not the main focus of her life, explaining that she is happy with where she is and is not under pressure to get married.

Naija News reports that the 40-year-old actress made this known during an appearance on the In My Opinion podcast.

Bisola questioned why a woman should remain in a marriage when she is expected to do almost everything herself without receiving enough support from her partner.

According to the actress, some women provide for their families, take care of their children and manage their homes while their husbands still expect them to meet their needs without making enough effort to support them.

She said that such situations could make some women question the purpose of marriage when they are already carrying the responsibilities that should be shared between two partners.

She explained: “Women are like, you know what? What’s the point if I still have to do everything myself? Why do I have to be tied to this man all in the name of marriage?

“Marriage is an institution, is essential for the society. For me, if marriage does come, I will get married, but it is not the core of my existence. I mean, I’m doing pretty good.

“Being a single parent and looking after my daughter, I still let her know that being a single parent is not that easy. That’s not what you should aspire to be. Bearing the whole load of raising a child shouldn’t be for one person alone.

“I turned 40 in January. Yeah. I love me so much, and this is the best times of my life.”