Oyebanji Appoints Four New Aides

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has appointed four officials to serve in key positions across the state’s power, road infrastructure, airport and transportation sectors.

Naija News reports that the appointments were announced in a statement issued in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday evening by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode.

The development comes few hours after Oyebanji swore in the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Habibat Adubiaro, and the Chief of Staff, Oyeniyi Adebayo, for another term in office.

The newly appointed officials include Philip Atere as Technical Adviser on Power Infrastructure and Tope Fatukasi as Technical Adviser on Road Infrastructure.

The governor also appointed retired Air Vice Marshal Sunday Makinde as Technical Adviser on Airport matters, while Tajudeen Alingbolu was named Director-General of the Ekiti State Transport Agency.

According to the state government, the appointments take immediate effect and are intended to strengthen the administration’s efforts to improve critical sectors of the state’s economy.

At the swearing-in ceremony for Adubiaro and Adebayo, the governor urged them to bring their experience from his first administration to bear on their new responsibilities.

He warned that his second term would require a higher level of commitment, discipline and accountability from government officials, adding that he would not accept poor performance.