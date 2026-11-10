Nollywood Actor Olumide Oworu Returns To Politics, Declares For House Of Reps

Nollywood actor Olumide Oworu is making another attempt to enter the National Assembly after announcing his intention to contest for the Surulere I Federal Constituency seat in the 2027 general elections.

The actor, who tried to enter the Lagos State House of Assembly in 2023 but did not make it to the final ballot, has now picked the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) as his new political platform.

Oworu announced his decision in an Instagram post on Tuesday, recalling how he and his supporters campaigned for the Surulere Constituency I seat four years ago.

He contested under the Labour Party in 2023 against the incumbent lawmaker, Desmond Elliot, but his name was missing from the final ballot.

Looking back at that experience, the actor said the setback did not discourage him from pursuing his political ambition.

“In 2023, we dared to believe that things could be different. We stepped out, we organised and we proved that the youth of Surulere Constituency 1 are ready for governance driven by conscience,” he wrote.

He said administrative problems stopped his name from appearing on the ballot, despite the support he received during the campaign.

“Despite the administrative hurdles that left our names off the final ballot, your resilience showed me that our vision was never a passing phase. Instead, it was the beginning of something much more significant,” he added.

Oworu has now set his sights on the House of Representatives, where he hopes to represent Surulere I Federal Constituency.

Declaring his intention to run under the APM, he said, “That is why I am incredibly proud to declare my candidacy for the House of Representatives (Surulere 1 Federal Constituency) in the 2027 elections under the banner of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).”

He also urged residents, particularly young people, to take an active part in deciding who represents them.

“We cannot afford to sit on the sidelines while our future is decided by a political class that won’t have to live with the consequences of today’s choices,” he said.

Naija News recalls that Oworu’s 2023 ambition ended before election day after his name failed to appear on the ballot. A Vanguard report at the time identified Adebayo Bode as the Labour Party candidate on the official declaration of result sheet.

The report also linked the development to legal disputes involving the candidates, which had not been resolved before the election.

This time, Oworu is seeking a seat at the federal level and will be hoping that his second attempt at elective office produces a different result.