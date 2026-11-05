‘Neither Of Us Speaks English Fluently’ — MC Oluomo Tells Lege Miami

The President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, has acknowledged that he and Nollywood actor, Adams Kehinde, popularly known as Lege Miami, were not fluent in English.

Naija News reports that MC Oluomo made the disclosure on Tuesday, while addressing Lege Miami and other attendees at a rally organised in support of President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid.

MC Oluomo said his frequent international travels had not made him a fluent English speaker, and he had decided to take classes to improve his communication skills.

He said, “Neither of us speaks English fluently, so I am taking classes to improve. I travel around the world. I am a citizen of America.

“When I get to immigration and they ask how many weeks I want to stay, I tell them no, this is my home. I am a US citizen; I am going home.”

MC Oluomo also spoke about his children’s educational and professional achievements, saying they had careers in different fields in the United States.

He added that he sometimes relied on his children to speak on his behalf when he found it difficult to express himself in English.

He added, “My children can speak better than me. My children in the US are nurses, a doctor and an engineer,

“If I get somewhere and cannot speak English well, I will give the microphone to one of my children.”