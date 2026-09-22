‘This Is Final’ – Kwam1 Brokers Peace Deal Between MC Oluomo, Sego

Veteran Fuji musician, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as Kwam 1, has settled the long-time rift between the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) National President, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, and the Lagos State Chairman of the union, Mustapha Adekunle, also known as Tafa Sego.

Naija News reports that the reconciliation comes after years of tension between MC Oluomo and Tafa Sego, who were previously allies within the Lagos NURTW.

In a post via Instagram on Tuesday, Kwam 1’s digital media disclosed that MC Oluomo and Sego reconciled in Ojusagbola, Ijebu, Ogun State, with several NURTW chieftains present.

According to the post, Kwam 1 intervened in his capacity as the Mayegun of Yorubaland, seeking an end to the disagreement between the two NURTW figures.

The post added that the two NURTW chieftains had finally settled their differences and were pleased with the development.

The post read, “After years of an age-long rift, MC Oluomo and Tafa Sego have finally settled their differences. And from what we know now, this is final.

“This time, it was not just another handshake for the cameras. The two old friends and colleagues came together at Ojusagbola, with King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (K1) playing the peacemaker.

“K1 acted in his role as the Mayegun of Yorubaland by seeking an end to the long-standing rift, once and for all.

“Both parties are delighted about the new development.”