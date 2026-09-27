Popular NURTW Chieftain, ‘Mushin Strongman Baba Alado’ Is Dead

Lagos State socialite, Chief Taoreed Faronbi, popularly known as “Baba Alado,” has died at the age of 83.

Naija News learnt that Faronbi, also a prominent figure in the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), died in the early hours of Saturday, September 26, 2026.

The family of the deceased announced his death on Saturday, after which his remains were buried according to Islamic rites.

Family members, friends, residents, and prominent political and community figures attended the funeral.

Among those who paid their last respects were Senator Ganiyu Olanrewaju Solomon, the Executive Chairman of Mushin Local Government, Tunbosun Aruwe, and the Chairman of Odi-Olowo/Ojuwoye Local Council Development Area, Dr Oluseyi Jakande.

Until his death, Faronbi, was the Olori Ebi (Head) of the Alagbeji Royal Family in Papa Ajao, Mushin, and held several traditional and commercial titles, including Akinrogun of Isolo Kingdom and Babaloja of Aswani International Market.

For decades, Faronbi was a prominent figure in Lagos grassroots politics, real estate and the transport sector.

Reacting to his death, the National President of the NURTW, Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, in an official release expressed grief over the demise,

He said, “Baba Alado was a man who made his mark, and whose name will remain remembered by many.

“His contributions, relationships, and presence within the transport and community space will not be forgotten.”

Beyond politics and transport, Faronbi was a prominent socialite and was celebrated by leading Fuji and juju musicians, including K1 De Ultimate, Osupa Saheed and Alabi Pasuma.

He was also involved in land development and real estate, although his activities in the sector occasionally brought him into legal and communal disputes.