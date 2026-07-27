Davido Tackles MC Oluomo After Kicking Against Gov. Adeleke’s Ban On NURTW Operations

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has taken a swipe at the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) President, Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo, who over the weekend berated the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke’s decision to ban the operation of NURTW officials in the state.

Naija News recalls that Governor Adeleke had suspended NURTW operations across motor parks in Osun, halted the collection of levies, and directed security agencies to arrest anyone operating in the name of the union following violent clashes between rival factions.

Speaking during the inauguration of a seven-man committee to manage the affairs of parks and garages in Osun State, MC Oluomo, represented by his deputy Aliyu Issa Ore, rejected the state’s action, insisting the governor lacks the authority to suspend the union.

He said, “Today, we heard that the state governor in Osun suspended the activities of our union, which they don’t have that power. Not a single state governor has the power to suspend the activities of the union, because we are not under any state.”

Reacting to MC Oluomo’s comment, Davido, who is a nephew to Governor Adeleke, in a post via his 𝕏 handle wrote, “MC Oluomo wey no fit compose sentence dey talk..Kudosuuuu’’