‘Lagos CP As City Boy, MC Oluomo As INEC Contractor’ – ADC Vows To Invite IGP To Events

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused the administration of President Bola Tinubu of blurring the line between the Nigerian state and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), alleging that key public institutions are being drawn into partisan politics ahead of the 2027 general election.

The party specifically expressed concerns over reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) engaged a faction of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) for election logistics and the appearance of the Lagos State Commissioner of Police at the launch of the pro-Tinubu City Boy Movement.

In a statement to Naija News issued on Thursday by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC said the developments raised serious concerns about the neutrality of the country’s electoral and security institutions.

The opposition party said reports linking INEC with a faction of the NURTW associated with a political ally of President Tinubu could undermine public confidence in the electoral process.

According to the ADC, the credibility of elections depends not only on transparency but also on the perception that all institutions involved are impartial.

“Any logistics arrangement that potentially undermines the integrity of the electoral process because of the involvement of partisan individuals in handling sensitive materials would certainly cast a long shadow of doubts on whether the process has been manipulated,” the statement read.

The party also referred to Tinubu’s recent remark that “all is fair in war,” claiming the comment heightened concerns about the integrity of the forthcoming elections.

The ADC also criticised the reported attendance of the Lagos State Commissioner of Police at the inauguration of the City Boy Movement, a political group supporting Tinubu’s re-election.

It argued that senior police officers must remain politically neutral and avoid activities that could create the impression of partisanship.

“The Nigeria Police Force belongs to the Nigerian people, not to any political party. Senior police officers must not only remain impartial, they must also be seen to be impartial,” the party stated.

The party said it would formally write to the Chairman of INEC to seek clarification on the reported engagement with the NURTW faction.

It also called on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to explain whether the Lagos police commissioner attended the political event with official authorisation.

According to the ADC, if the officer’s attendance was not approved, disciplinary action should be taken. Alternatively, it said similar permission should be granted for senior police officers to attend events organised by other political parties.

The opposition party said it would invite the Inspector-General of Police and the Commissioner of Police in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to its forthcoming political event in Abuja.

It said the invitation was intended to test whether the same level of access granted to pro-government political activities would also be extended to opposition parties.