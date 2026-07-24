Osun Govt Debunks NURTW Dissolution Claims, Clarifies Suspension Order

The Osun State Government has dismissed claims that Governor Ademola Adeleke dissolved the leadership of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

The government explained that the Security Council only suspended the activities of the NURTW in all motor parks across the state pending the restoration of peace and order.

Naija News reports that the clarification was contained in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Alimi, on 𝕏 on Friday.

Alimi explained that the directive does not affect the Union leadership. He reaffirmed that the executive led by Comrade Wakeel Alowonle remains the only recognised leadership of the union.

“The attention of the Osun State Government has been called to the misinterpretation and misrepresentation of the outcome of the Security Council meeting yesterday wherein the state government suspended all activities of the NURTW in all the motor parks in Osun State because of the activities of some hoodlums,” the statement read.

The government alleged that a group led by Kazeen Oyewale, popularly known as Asiri Eniba, had wrongly interpreted the suspension as the dissolution of the Alowonle-led executive and claimed there was a vacuum to justify the inauguration of a caretaker committee.

“At no time did the state government dissolve the executives of the NURTW at all levels. What the Security Council directive is all about is to suspend all activities of the union in all our parks pending the restoration of peace in all the parks,” the statement said.

The government also reiterated that Governor Adeleke had directed that motor parks should remain open despite the temporary suspension of union activities.

“The Governor stated yesterday that the parks are not closed and should not be closed,” Alimi said.

Reaffirming its position, the government maintained that Alowonle and his executive remain the substantive leadership of the union.

“We need to reiterate that the Alowonle-led executives are the only recognised leadership of the Osun State NURTW both by the national leadership of the union and by the Osun State Government,” the statement added.

The government further directed security agencies to remove Asiri Eniba and his supporters from motor parks across the state.

“The Osun State Governor hereby directs all our security agents to flush out Asiri Eniba and his gang from all our motor parks without further delay, as he has no legal basis to be there in all ramifications,” the statement said.