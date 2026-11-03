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Court Orders Arrest Of NURTW Chairman

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By George Oshogwe Ogbolu
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Key Takeaways

  • The National Industrial Court in Lagos ordered the arrest of NURTW Lagos Chairman Alhaji Mustapha Adekunle and Secretary Usman Teslim over alleged disobedience of its orders.
  • The court ordered their detention at Kirikiri Correctional Centre after they failed to appear to explain why they should not face imprisonment for contempt.
  • The court adjourned the matter until November 16, 2026, to determine whether the officials had purged themselves of contempt.

The National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN), Lagos Division, has ordered security agencies to the arrest the Lagos State Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Alhaji Mustapha Adekunle, popularly known as Sego.

Naija News understands that court also ordered the arrest of the union’s Secretary, Usman Teslim, over alleged disobedience of its orders.

The court ordered the arrest and detention of the two union officials at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre over their failure to comply with its lawful orders.

It directed the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, the State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and other law enforcement agencies to effect the arrest and hand them over to the officer in charge of the correctional facility.

Recall that the dispute arised from allegations that NURTW officials continued to collect daily, weekly and security tickets from commercial tricycle operators in Lagos despite the court’s judgment of December 11, 2025, recognising the Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN) as an independent trade union.

The court gave the arrest order on Monday after the two officials failed to appear before the court to show cause why they should not be committed to prison for contempt.

The judge described their failure to obey the court’s directives as a brazen act of disobedience.

Justice Isaac Essien warned that the authority of the court must not be undermined.

He also expressed concern over an affidavit of non-service filed by a court bailiff, Ayo Moses, who alleged that the Chief Security Officer of the sixth judgment debtor prevented him from serving the court processes on October 5, 2026.

The judge described the alleged obstruction of the bailiff in the discharge of his official duties as a dangerous development with serious consequences.

The court adjourned the matter until November 16, 2026, to determine whether the officials had purged themselves of the contempt.

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Author:

George Oshogwe Ogbolu
George Oshogwe Ogbolu

George Oshogwe Ogbolu is a Digital Media Strategist | Content Writer | Journalist | New Media Influencer | Proofreader and Editor at Naija News| Contact: editor@naijanews.com

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