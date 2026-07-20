Violence: ALGON Halts NURTW, Okada, Tricycle Union Activities In Osun

The Osun State chapter of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) has suspended the activities of all transport unions operating in public motor parks across the state following a series of violent clashes linked to rival groups.

Naija News reports that the association announced the decision on Monday, saying the move was necessary to prevent further breakdown of law and order and to protect the lives and property of residents.

Speaking with journalists in Osogbo on behalf of the ALGON Chairman, the association’s Vice Chairman, Lanre Balogun, said the suspension takes immediate effect and covers all public motor parks in the state.

Balogun said the action became necessary after repeated violent incidents allegedly caused by factional disputes within the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

According to him, the clashes resulted in the death of a toddler, while an elderly man was shot and is currently receiving medical treatment.

He added that the incidents also triggered reprisal attacks and forced security agencies to carry out repeated operations in motor parks to track down suspected criminals.

Expressing concern over the security situation, Balogun said many public motor parks had gradually become unsafe for commuters and transport operators.

“Our motor parks have gradually become criminal hideouts and are no longer safe for members of the public. Consequently, people are beginning to lose confidence in the park and garage system, which remains the primary means of transportation across the state,” he said.

He further disclosed that fresh protests broke out at motor parks and garages across Osun on Monday, causing panic before security personnel stepped in to restore calm.

Announcing the directive, Balogun said all transport unions, including motorcycle and tricycle operators, have been ordered to stop activities in public motor parks across the state.

“Accordingly, the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Osun State Chapter, hereby suspends the activities of all transport unions in Osun State, including motorcycle and tricycle unions, in all public motor parks with immediate effect,” he stated.

The association called on security agencies to immediately assume control of motor parks and garages in all the 30 local government areas of the state, as well as the Ife East Area Office in Modakeke.

According to ALGON, the move is aimed at safeguarding lives and property while restoring peace to the transport sector.

The association also urged the police to intensify efforts to arrest those allegedly linked to the recent violence, including NURTW factional leader, Nurudeen Alowonle, so that those responsible for the unrest can face justice.

Balogun explained that the decision was based on Paragraph 1(e) of the Fourth Schedule to the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which empowers local governments to regulate motor parks and maintain public order.

He maintained that local government authorities could not remain silent when facilities under their control had become security threats.

“If the Governor chooses political considerations over public safety, we, as elected Local Government Chairmen, cannot fold our arms and allow facilities under our lawful authority to become threats to peace and security,” he said.

He reiterated that the suspension would remain in force as efforts continue to restore order and ensure the safety of residents using public transport facilities across Osun State.