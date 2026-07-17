NLC Brokers Peace As MC Oluomo, Baruwa Set To Resolve NURTW Dispute

The four-year leadership crisis rocking the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) may be nearing an end as rival claimants to the union’s leadership, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, and Tajudeen Baruwa, have agreed to pursue reconciliation through dialogue.

The breakthrough followed a peace and reconciliation meeting convened by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Abuja, where both camps reportedly committed themselves to resolving their differences amicably and restoring unity within the transport workers’ union.

Sources familiar with the meeting described the outcome as the most significant progress recorded since the leadership dispute began.

According to the sources, both Akinsanya and Baruwa pledged to continue engaging in dialogue in a bid to settle all outstanding issues and bring an end to the prolonged crisis.

According to Guardian, a source at the meeting said the discussions were frank and constructive, expressing optimism that the reconciliation process could pave the way for lasting peace in the union.

“There is now a shared commitment to dialogue. Both parties have agreed that the reconciliation process should continue without conditions, and there is optimism that this marks the beginning of a new chapter for the union,” the source said.

The NLC is expected to hold further meetings with both camps to consolidate the reconciliation process and strengthen unity within the union.

The labour centre has repeatedly intervened in the dispute in an effort to end the divisions that have weakened the organisation over the past four years.

The latest engagement is expected to reduce tensions and create a pathway for a mutually acceptable resolution of the leadership tussle.

The leadership dispute has persisted since 2022 following the election of Baruwa as National President during the NURTW National Delegates’ Conference.

Akinsanya’s faction, however, rejected the outcome of the exercise, leading to the emergence of parallel leadership structures within the union.

The disagreement subsequently resulted in prolonged litigation and deep divisions among members, prompting several interventions by the Nigeria Labour Congress in a bid to restore stability.