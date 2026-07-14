Lagos NURTW Chieftain Ijaya Dies After Attack By Gunmen

The Organising Secretary of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Lagos State Council, Toba Ajiboye, popularly known as Ijaya, has died after succumbing to injuries sustained during a gun attack by yet-to-be-identified assailants in Lagos.

Naija News learnt that Ajiboye was attacked on Sunday night while returning home from his childhood neighbourhood in Fadeyi.

The gunmen were said to have intercepted his vehicle along the Ikorodu Road corridor and opened fire, leaving the vehicle riddled with bullets.

Photographs and videos that surfaced on social media after the attack showed the white vehicle with multiple bullet holes on the windscreen and other parts of the body, highlighting the intensity of the assault.

Initial reports suggested that Ajiboye and other occupants of the vehicle survived the shooting after sustaining varying degrees of gunshot injuries.

However, subsequent reports confirmed that the NURTW official later died while receiving treatment for his injuries.

As of the time of filing this report, the identities and motives of the attackers remained unknown, while security agencies had yet to announce any arrests in connection with the incident.

Reacting to the development, the Chairman of the NURTW in Lagos State, Alhaji Mustapha Adekunle, popularly known as Sego, expressed shock and sadness over Ajiboye’s death.

In a tribute posted on his Facebook page on Tuesday, Sego described the deceased as a dependable ally, trusted friend and committed union leader whose contributions to the organisation and its political structure would not be forgotten.

“The news of the sudden passing of Comrade Toba Ajiboye has left me deeply saddened and heartbroken. It is difficult to come to terms with the loss of such a loyal, dependable, and committed ally,” he wrote.

The Lagos NURTW chairman said Ajiboye’s relationship with him extended beyond official responsibilities, describing him as one of the pillars of TeamSego and SegoNation.

“Comrade Toba Ajiboye, the Organising Secretary of the NURTW Lagos State Council, was more than an ally; he was a trusted friend, a man of steadfast loyalty and unwavering commitment, and a true pillar of TeamSego and SegoNation.

“His friendship, unwavering support, and selfless dedication to the union over the years will forever remain etched in my heart,” Sego stated.

He added that Ajiboye’s dedication to the union and unwavering support had earned him respect among members of the transport body.

Sego also sympathised with the deceased’s family, friends and members of the NURTW, praying for the repose of his soul.

“My heartfelt condolences go to his family, friends, and the entire NURTW family. May Almighty God forgive his shortcomings, grant him eternal rest, and give us all the strength and fortitude to bear this painful and irreparable loss,” he said.

Paying his final respects, the union chairman added, “Farewell, my dear friend. Your loyalty, friendship, and unwavering support will forever remain in my heart. You will be deeply missed, and I will never forget the bond we shared.”

As of the time of filing this report, the Lagos State Police Command had yet to issue an official statement on the attack or confirm the circumstances surrounding Ajiboye’s death.

The killing has sparked concern among transport workers and residents, with many calling for a thorough investigation to identify and prosecute those responsible for the attack.