Police Begin Intensive Manhunt For Killers Of Lagos NURTW Secretary, Ajiboye

The Lagos Police Command has launched a manhunt for yet-to-be-identified gunmen involved in the killing of the Organising Secretary of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, Toba Ajiboye, popularly called Toba Ijaya, along the Ikorodu road in Lagos.

Naija News learnt that Ajiboye was attacked on Sunday night while returning home from his childhood neighbourhood in Fadeyi.

The gunmen were said to have intercepted his vehicle along the Ikorodu Road corridor and opened fire, leaving the vehicle riddled with bullets.

Photographs and videos that surfaced on social media after the attack showed the white vehicle with multiple bullet holes on the windscreen and other parts of the body, highlighting the intensity of the assault.

Initial reports suggested that Ajiboye and other occupants of the vehicle survived the shooting after sustaining varying degrees of gunshot injuries.

However, subsequent reports confirmed that the NURTW official later died while receiving treatment for his injuries.

The state Police Command spokesperson, Abimbola Adebisi, in a chat with Vanguard, confirmed that while an investigation has commenced to apprehend the perpetrators, security personnel have been deployed to strategic locations to forestall any breakdown of law and order across the state.

Adebisi, “Investigation is ongoing to get the perpetrators, the Command has also deployed to strategic locations to ensure that there is no breakdown of law and order”.