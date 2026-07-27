‘Many Women Want To Get  Pregnant For Kwam1’ – Former Manager Says Amid Fresh Paternity Scandal

Ayo Shonaiya, a former manager of veteran Fuji music star, King Wasiu Ayinde, better known as Kwam1, has claimed that many women intentionally seek to have children with the singer.

Naija News reports that Shonaiya made the remarks in a post via his 𝕏 handle on Sunday, amid the ongoing allegation that Kwam1 fathered and abandoned his 12-year-old daughter.

Defending his former boss, Shonaiye said many people discussing the controversy fail to understand the reality surrounding Kwam 1’s life and the attention many women give to him.

Shonaiya further claimed that despite the fresh paternity scandal, some women are still hoping to get pregnant for the singer because they want a child with his bloodline.

According to him, these women view a child with Kwam1 as something of a prize, likening it to carrying a piece of his legacy.

He said, “Wasiu Ayinde is an enigma. People who have never been around him don’t know how his life is. He is a “Chosen One”. Women line up just to be noticed by him, want to get pregnant by him and have his offspring. I have seen this with my own eyes.

“Everyone is talking about him and comments. But do we wonder about the women, who willingly and knowingly want to have children for this man. Why? Because they want a child with his bloodline. It really is like a “souvenir”. It’s crazy.

“I promise you, as we speak, there are still some women out there who are waiting for their “turn” to get pregnant by him. This is his reality. His world is different. He is not an ordinary human being. Only people who have been around him for a considerable period will understand what I’m saying.”