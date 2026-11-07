Popular Veteran Nollywood Actor Is Dead

The Nollywood industry has been thrown into mourning following the death of veteran Nollywood actor, Diewait Ikpechukwu.

Naija News learnt that Ikpechukwu died on Thursday, November 5, 2026, at the age of 71 after a prolonged illness.

A family source confirmed his death to Daily Post but failed to disclose the specific nature of the illness the movie star had suffered before his death.

Also, the National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Alhaji Abubakar Sanusi Yakubu, announced Ikpechukwu’s death in an Instagram tribute on Friday, November 6, 2026.

He described the late actor as another legend who had bowed out, adding that his memories would remain in the hearts of those who knew him.

The actor, whose career spanned more than 25 years, was known for his roles in several Nollywood productions, particularly movies featuring traditional rulers and influential figures.

Diewait Ikpechukwu was born on August 23, 1955 and hailed from southeastern Nigeria.

Before venturing into Nollywood, Ikpechukwu was a talented footballer who played right wing in the 1970s and received an invitation to the Green Eagles camp, Nigeria’s former senior national football team.

He played for teams including Blue Diamonds of Nsukka and Kaduna Rocks and captained the Kaduna Polytechnic football team.

While studying in Kaduna, Ikpechukwu developed an interest in broadcasting and reportedly worked with radio stations, providing football commentary.

His involvement in sports and broadcasting exposed him to the world of media before he eventually ventured into acting.

The late actor attended Comprehensive High School in Awo-Omamma, Imo State, before attending Kaduna State Polytechnic, where he earned a Higher National Diploma in Marketing.

He also completed his National Youth Service Corps programme at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and later obtained a postgraduate diploma in Marketing from Enugu State University of Science and Technology.

Before becoming a full-time actor, Ikpechukwu worked with the Nigerian Telecommunications Limited (NITEL), where he served as a business office manager.

He transitioned into the entertainment industry after working on television productions at the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Enugu.

Ikpechukwu made his feature film debut in Evil Men in 1998, where he played a traditional ruler. The production featured established actors, including Pete Edochie, Alex Usifo and Liz Benson.

The film helped open doors for him in the Nigerian movie industry.

Ikpechukwu became familiar to Nollywood audiences for his portrayal of kings, traditional rulers, elderly statesmen and other influential characters.

His commanding screen presence made him a recognisable face in movies exploring traditional institutions and cultural themes.