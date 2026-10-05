100 Days To 2027 Elections: INEC Summons Political Parties, Security Agencies, Others

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is set to brief Nigerians on its level of preparedness for the 2027 general elections as the countdown to the polls reaches 100 days.

The commission will hold a World Press Conference and National Stakeholders’ Meeting on Tuesday, October 6, in Abuja, where it is expected to provide updates on the voters’ register, candidate nominations, logistics and measures to protect the integrity of the elections.

The event will be held at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre and will be addressed by the INEC Chairman, Prof Joash Amupitan, SAN, alongside other stakeholders in the electoral process, Naija News reports.

According to INEC, the meeting is aimed at giving Nigerians and key players in the electoral system a clearer picture of preparations for the 2027 polls.

The commission said the engagement was also part of efforts to strengthen communication and cooperation among institutions and groups whose roles are important to the conduct and security of the elections.

Political party leaders, security agencies under the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES), members of the diplomatic corps, development partners and civil society organisations are expected to attend.

Election observer groups, disability rights advocates, religious and traditional leaders, youth organisations and media executives are also expected at the meeting.

INEC To Discuss Key Election Issues

The commission is expected to use the engagement to speak on major areas of its preparations, including the voters’ register, nomination of candidates, logistics and steps being taken to ensure a credible electoral process.

INEC said the meeting reflects its commitment to transparency, public communication and collaboration with stakeholders ahead of the elections.

The engagement comes as political activities gather pace ahead of the 2027 polls, with parties already involved in campaigns and other preparations.

According to INEC’s published timetable, the presidential and National Assembly elections are scheduled for February 20, 2027, while the governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections are fixed for March 6, 2027.

Tuesday’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 10am, with guests expected to be seated by the scheduled time.

INEC said the proceedings would be broadcast live on major national television networks and streamed on its official social media platforms to allow Nigerians who are unable to attend to follow the discussions.

Attendance at the venue will be strictly by invitation, while accredited journalists and invited guests will be required to present their invitation cards or accreditation badges at security checkpoints, the commission noted.