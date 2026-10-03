2027: INEC Denies Fresh Voter Registration Exercise

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has debunked reports that it is set to resume a fresh voter registration exercise ahead of the 2027 elections.

This follows claims that the Commission had announced a new date for Nationwide Online Voter Registration from 28 September 2026 to 27 October 2026.

However, INEC, in a statement on Saturday, said the information is fake and has no affiliation with INEC.

Naija News reports that the electoral umpire described the website containing the information as fake and urged members of the public to disregard it.

“The attention of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been drawn to a fraudulent website currently circulating online, falsely claiming that INEC has announced a new date for Nationwide Online Voter Registration from 28 September 2026 to 27 October 2026.

“The Commission wishes to categorically inform the general public that the website below is FAKE and has no affiliation whatsoever with INEC: ❌ Fake Website:https://tinyurl.com/inecnigeria-cvr-org.

“Members of the public are strongly advised not to click on the link or submit any personal information on the website, as doing so may expose them to the risk of having their sensitive personal data harvested or misused.

“The Commission further wishes to clarify that the voter registration exercise closed on 26th July 2026. Any information suggesting that a new nationwide online voter registration exercise is currently ongoing through the above-mentioned website is false.

“INEC urges the public to remain vigilant and to verify all electoral information through the Commission’s official communication channels.

“The public is advised to disregard the fraudulent website and rely only on information issued through INEC’s official channels,” the statement read.