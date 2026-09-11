My Husband Is A Sellable Material, Not Coming To ‘Chop’ Govt’s Money – Atiku’s Wife

The wife of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Titi, has described her husband as sellable material, an experienced politician and philanthropist who would not steal public funds if elected President.

Naija News reports that Titi spoke on Thursday at the ADC All Support Groups Town Hall Meeting in Abuja, urging Nigerian youths to support Atiku in the 2027 presidential election.

Titi expressed confidence that if Atiku is elected President in 2027, Nigerians would want him to serve a second term after the four-year term he had promised.

According to Titi, Atiku is a man of honour who would not seek office to enrich himself but to improve the lives of Nigerians.

She said, “By the grace of God, when Atiku comes to this saddle, people will yearn that Atiku should continue and do a second term.

“By then, he would have tutored his deputy; maybe the deputy will take over from him.

“Atiku is a sellable material. That is why I am so proud of my husband. Atiku is a philanthropist. Atiku has done it before. Atiku is not going to learn on the job. And Atiku is not a novice.

“Atiku is a man of honour, a man of his word. Atiku is not coming to chop government money. Atiku wants to give back to you people. Atiku wants you people to know what it is all about government.”

Speaking further, Atiku’s wife urged the youths to protect their votes and reject politicians who attempt to influence them with money during elections.

She stated, “ADC don’t have that money to give you. Don’t be a sellout. Because these people, they have all our money in their kitties.

“Don’t allow them to come and give you money and you sell your conscience. If you sell your vote, you are selling the vote of your generation yet unborn.”

While criticising the state of the country, Titi said the economy is in shambles, and the constitution and rule of law have been undermined.

She added, “Now, today, we have no constitution. We have no rule of law. Nothing is working. Our economy is in shambles.

“Right from 2023 up to date, there is no budget in Nigeria. And I wonder how people are living. I wonder how people are eating.

“Atiku wants to put things right. We want to be like other nations, but here and now we don’t have anything at all. We are not proud of ourselves.”