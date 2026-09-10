‘Tell Him To Focus On His Traditional Title’ – Kwankwaso Charges Atiku

The Vice-Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has urged former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, to reconsider his decision to contest the 2027 presidential election, citing his age and health.

According to The Cable, Kwankwaso made the call on Monday during a meeting with members of the Fulani Farmers Association at his Abuja residence.

The former Kano State governor, who is the running mate to NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi, appealed to Atiku to step aside from the race and concentrate on his traditional responsibilities as the Wazirin Adamawa.

Speaking in Hausa, Kwankwaso urged members of the association to pass his message to Atiku, describing the former vice-president as an elder statesman whose age and health should be considered.

“Go to the Wazirin of Adamawa’s house and tell him in Fulani that he needs to focus on his traditional title of Wazirin, given his age and health,” he said.

He added that if he and Obi won the 2027 election, they would ensure Atiku continued to receive support.

“If Allah grants us success, we will take good care of him, especially since you all come from Adamawa. An apology should be offered to him,” Kwankwaso stated.

Atiku, who has spent decades in Nigerian politics, has contested the presidency several times.

He was on the presidential ballot in 2007, 2019 and 2023, while his earlier attempts to secure the ticket of different political platforms did not always translate into a presidential contest.

In April, the former vice-president, who will turn 81 in 2027, said the 2027 election would be his final attempt at becoming Nigeria’s president.