Death Of Kano Political Commentator Stirs Reactions

A political commentator and social media personality, Ibrahim Khalil Dan Shagamu, has been found dead at his residence in Gaida, Kano State.

Naija News reports that former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, raised the alarm over the incident on Tuesday, alleging that Dan Shagamu was discovered in a pool of blood inside his home.

Kwankwaso, in a statement shared on his 𝕏 account, described the death as disturbing and called on the Kano State Government to immediately investigate the circumstances surrounding it.

He said, “I am deeply disturbed by the killing of the renowned social media political commentator Ibrahim Khalil Dan Shagamu, whose body was found today in a pool of his blood at his home in Kano.”

The former governor alleged that the commentator was brutally slaughtered in a horrific attack and urged security authorities to identify and prosecute those responsible.

Kwankwaso added that failure to conduct a transparent investigation would require further action from his political platform if it assumes office.

“Should the authorities fail to take decisive and transparent action, the incoming NDC Government will, upon assumption of office, launch a full investigation and take all necessary steps to hold those responsible accountable,” he said.

He also called on both state and federal authorities to protect opposition voices and uphold citizens’ constitutional right to freedom of expression.

Amnesty International Reacts

Amnesty International Nigeria also reacted to the reported killing, urging authorities to conduct a detailed investigation and ensure that anyone found responsible faces justice.

The rights organisation said Dan Shagamu was reportedly found dead in his residence at Gaida, Kano State.

“In a democracy, outspoken persons or critics are accommodated, listened to, not killed,” Amnesty International said.

The organisation expressed concern over what it described as reports of political intimidation and threats ahead of the forthcoming elections.

Kano NDC Chairman Reacts To Shagamu’s Death

The Kano State Chairman of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Husaini Mai Riga, described the incident as deeply disturbing and unacceptable.

Mai Riga said the death raised concerns about security, press freedom and the protection of democratic values in the state.

He called on the Kano State Government and security agencies to urgently investigate the matter, uncover the circumstances surrounding Dan Shagamu’s death and ensure that anyone found culpable is prosecuted.

The NDC chairman also urged authorities to strengthen protection for journalists and media practitioners, stressing that they must be allowed to carry out their duties without intimidation.

According to him, journalists contribute significantly to public accountability and strengthen democracy.

Mai Riga appealed for calm among members of the public while expressing condolences to Dan Shagamu’s family, colleagues and associates.

He prayed for the repose of the deceased’s soul and urged relevant authorities to ensure justice is served.