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2027: ‘Kwankwaso’s Henchmen Are Leaving him In Droves To Join APC’ – Keyamo

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo
Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has said the political allies of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) vice-presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, are leaving him to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Naija News reports that Keyamo made that comment in response to the National Chairman of the APC, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, welcoming a group of politicians and their supporters into the party.

Yilwatda on Saturday in Kano State, welcomed some defectors into the APC, including Sen. Rufa’i Sani Hanga and his supporters, Sen. Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya and his supporters, Sen. Mas’ud Eljibrin Doguwa, Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Fruit Faction, Hon. Ali Datti Yako, who is the State Deputy Chairman of NDC, and other top officials from NDC, including Hon. Badaru Umar, who used to be the chairman of Ungogo LGA, and people from the Gawuna camp, among others.

Reacting to the development, Keyamo in a post via his 𝕏 handle said the people of Kano State will dump Kwankwaso and pitch their tent with the APC in 2027.

He said, “These are all the henchmen of Kwankwaso leaving him in droves everyday to the APC.

“But again, let’s comfort those who are mistaken: the honest people of Kano will ignore all these leaders and follow just one person.

“We can’t wait for January 16th, 2027, as long as God keeps us all safe.”

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: [email protected]

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