2027: NDC Releases List, Says It Has Governorship Candidates In 28 States

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has debunked reports that the party lacks governorship candidates in twelve states ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The party insisted that it has governorship candidates in all states where governorship polls will be held in the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that the declaration was made in a statement on Saturday by the NDC National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, following certain reports that the party does not have governorship candidates in 12 states ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Director, however, dismissed such claims as false, malicious, and a deliberate attempt to mislead Nigerians and stall the party’s growing momentum nationwide.

He added that the NDC has structures and candidates spread across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, and is not a regional party as its critics have suggested.

The statement also released the names of its governorship candidates in the twelve states named in what it called the propaganda.

The NDC listed its governorship candidates in the twelve states as:

1. Zamfara State: Senator Kabiru Marafa

2. Borno State: Rtd Rear Admiral Ibrahim Sanusi Kasim

3. Cross River State: Hon. John Odey

4. Akwa Ibom: Babanta Michael Okon

5. Ebonyi State: Nwofe Boniface

6. Plateau state: Yakubu Solomon Ndam

7. Katsina State: Ilu-Barde Aliyu

8. Kebbi State: Alhaji Umar Usman Besse

9.Yobe state: Jonga Yahaya Gabakau

10. Jigawa State: Dutse Aminu Sani

11. Taraba State: Prof Yahaya Mohammed Sani

12. Niger state: Abdu Sidi Bomi

The party enjoined media houses to verify their sources before publishing, arguing that journalism thrives on truth rather than rumour and that peddling unverified claims only erodes public trust in both the media and the democratic process. It maintained that it would remain focused on issue-based politics and would not be distracted by what it termed sponsored falsehoods.

It insisted that Nigerians are tired of the old order and would vote the NDC into power in 2027.

The statement read, “The Nigeria Democratic Congress NDC has been shocked to discover a false story and deliberate propaganda circulating in sections of the media and on social media claiming that the NDC does not have governorship candidates in 12 states ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“We state categorically that this claim is false, malicious, a lie from the pit of hell, and intended to mislead Nigerians and undermine the growing momentum of the NDC nationwide. For the avoidance of doubt, the NDC has duly nominated and has governorship candidates in all the 28 states where governorship elections will take place in 2027.

“Our party is fully prepared, fully structured, and fully on ground in every state of the federation. The NDC is not a regional party. We are a national movement with candidates, structures, and supporters in all 36 states and the FCT.

“To set the record straight, below are the NDC Governorship Candidates in the 12 states falsely listed in the propaganda: NDC GOVERNORSHIP CANDIDATES – 2027, 1. Zamfara State: Senator Kabiru Marafa;

2. Borno State: Rtd Rear Admiral Ibrahim Sanusi Kasim; 3. Cross River State: Hon. John Odey; 4. Akwa Ibom: Babanta Michael Okon; 5. Ebonyi State: Nwofe Boniface; 6. Plateau State: Yakubu Solomon Ndam; 7. Katsina State: Ilu-Barde Aliyu; 8. Kebbi State: Alhaji Umar Usman Besse; 9. Yobe State: Jonga Yahaya Gabakau; 10. Jigawa State: Dutse Aminu Sani; 11. Taraba State: Prof Yahaya Mohammed Sani; 12. Niger State: Abdu Sidi Bomi.

“We urge media houses, journalists, bloggers, and content creators to scrutinize their sources and verify information before publishing. Journalism thrives on truth, not rumors. Peddling unverified propaganda only erodes public trust in the media and in our democracy.

“The NDC remains committed to issue-based politics. We will not be distracted by sponsored falsehoods.

“Nigerians are tired of the old order. They are tired of recycled failures. The NDC is the preferred party to salvage Nigeria. With credible candidates, a clear manifesto, and a commitment to security, jobs, and accountability, we are ready to rescue and rebuild this nation in 2027.

“We call on all Nigerians to join the movement. The rescue mission has started.”