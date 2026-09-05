2027: ‘Expose Any Wrongdoing In My Past’ – Peter Obi Challenges Nigerians

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, Peter Obi, has challenged Nigerians to investigate his personal and public records and disclose any wrongdoing uncovered ahead of the 2027 general election.

Naija News reports that Obi said he and his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, were prepared to have their backgrounds subjected to public scrutiny, insisting that those seeking the country’s highest offices should be transparent about their past.

The former Anambra State governor spoke on Thursday at a town hall meeting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, tagged, “Obi Talks Nigeria,” where he responded to questions concerning the 2027 election.

“I want to give every Nigerian the opportunity to know who I am,” Obi said.

Obi said information about his and Kwankwaso’s backgrounds had been made available for Nigerians interested in verifying their claims.

According to him, the scrutiny should cover their dates of birth, education and other aspects of their personal histories.

“Both of us have presented our backgrounds, from our dates of birth to our schools, education and all, to the people. You can go and verify our backgrounds worldwide, anywhere,” he said.

The NDC candidate also referred to his legal dispute with Nollywood actor and his former 2023 presidential campaign spokesperson, Kenneth Okonkwo.

Without dwelling on the details of the case, Obi said he resorted to court after Okonkwo allegedly suggested that he possessed information about him that could shock Nigerians.

“We have sued somebody in court. He said he knows something he can say and the people will be shocked. I said I want you to say what people will be shocked about,” Obi said.

Obi then broadened the challenge beyond the court dispute, inviting Nigerians to publicly disclose any evidence of wrongdoing against him.

“And I’m challenging every Nigerian. If there is anything that you know I have done that is wrong, say it out now,” he added.

The former governor extended the same challenge to anyone possessing information about his running mate.

“I’m challenging the world over: if you know anything that Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has done that is wrong, say it out now,” he said.

Obi argued that the credibility of political leadership should not be measured only by the office occupied but also by the process through which a candidate emerges.

According to him, anyone aspiring to occupy a position carrying the title of “His Excellency” should be able to demonstrate that the process leading to the office was equally credible.

“You cannot continue to answer his excellency when the process that got you there is not excellent,” Obi said.