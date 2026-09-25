I Told Peter Obi I Was Staying In Labour Party – Alex Otti

The governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, has disclosed that he told the Nigeria Democratic Congress presidential candidate, Peter Obi, that he would not be leaving the Labour Party (LP).

Otti explained that when Obi came to him for advice before leaving the LP, he told him he planned to stay.

Naija News reports that Otti disclosed this in an interview with Arise News Anchor Ojy Okpe.

“He came and met with me, and I told him that for me, I was staying back. But he said he was leaving.

“I also predicted some of the things that happened, particularly where he went to first, and then he left that place again. Is it for me to tell him where he will be? Absolutely no, but at least I offered him my own piece of advice based on my understanding.

“You know he’s a more senior person, so there are things he could have seen that I didn’t see,” he said.

Responding to Obi’s claim that the Labour Party’s problems would not have been resolved if he had remained in the party, Otti said the resolution process was already underway.

“Okay, but the process of resolution was already on. So for me, I could see that resolution.

“Like I said, he could have seen what I wasn’t seeing, and I’m not in a position to, I don’t even have a superior idea or knowledge.

“But what I could see at that time, including what I saw where he was headed, eventually turned out to be right. Otherwise, he would have stayed there, but he now left to where he is now.

“So it’s a matter of debate whether the problem could have been resolved with him there or not; I don’t know,” he said.