2027: Peter Obi, Kwankwaso Are On The Same Page – Galadima

A chieftain of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Buba Galadima, has declared that the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi and his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, are in harmony ahead of the 2027 elections.

He dismissed claims that the two might have ideological differences.

Galadima, who spoke on Thursday during Channels Television’s Politics Today programme, however, said the party is working on the grey areas that have been noticed, and both leaders will eventually run with the same policies, ideas and blueprint.

He assured that both leaders are pursuing the same agenda.

“As far as I am concerned and as far as I know, they do. And we are harmonising issues because both leaders ran in 2023 on different platforms and they have different blueprints, which we are now harmonising,” Galadima said.

The NDC chieftain further revealed that he had just chaired a meeting where some of the issues were discussed, adding that Peter Obi and Kwankwaso are in constant communication.

“We are harmonising some grey areas and I am sure they will accept our recommendation. They are on the same page. They are close to each other, every second, every minute, hour, week, month of the calendar,” he said.

Galadima also described the Obi-Kwankwaso ticket as one that can save Nigeria.

Naija News reports that he expressed optimism that the ticket will win the 2027 election, particularly if the polls are free and fair.

“We are running a single ticket of prominent, experienced, knowledgeable, entrenched Nigerians and this is our game.

“Peter Obi and Kwankwaso will win this election if it is free, fair, and credible unless there is someone with a machinery willing to take it away from them,” he said.