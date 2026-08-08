The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) chieftain, Buba Galadima, has said President Bola Tinubu is not thinking of contesting the 2027 election with any opposition candidate.

Naija News reports that Galadima spoke during the inauguration of the NDC National Reconciliation Committee set up to resolve post-primary election disputes ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He alleged that Tinubu is making it difficult for other political parties to produce candidates, stressing that Nigerians must come together and vote him out.

Buba Galadima also further stated that the Electoral Act was designed and perfected by President Tinubu even before it was taken to the National Assembly.

He said, “Tinubu is only protecting himself and the APC and making it difficult for other parties to produce candidates.

“The president is not thinking of a contest with anybody, but we won’t allow it. Even if it’s an empty coffin, all Nigerians must come together and throw him out for the sake of this country.”

Meanwhile, former presidential candidate, Pat Utomi, has addressed his decades-long political disagreements with Galadima.

He explained that despite their differences, he still maintains a cordial relationship with Galadima.

Utomi disclosed this in Abuja shortly after the inauguration of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) National Reconciliation Committee, set up by the party to reconcile aggrieved aspirants and stakeholders following its nationwide congresses, convention and primaries.

Utomi expressed confidence that the NDC could reunite its aggrieved members ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The committee was inaugurated barely 48 hours after the party announced its constitution as part of efforts to address grievances and litigation arising from the recently concluded primaries ahead of the 2027 polls.

Speaking at the inauguration, Utomi, who also serves as the committee chairman, described the assignment as both a privilege and a major responsibility, saying the panel would work to restore unity within the party while keeping its focus on Nigeria’s future.