2027: Tinubu Suggested The Deputy Governor Should Be Woman, Young – Hamzat

The Lagos State Deputy Governor and All Progressives Congress (APC) 2027 governorship candidate, Obafemi Hamzat, has revealed that President Bola Tinubu asked party leaders to resolve the issue of the running mate among themselves after suggesting that the deputy should be a woman and a young person.

Naija News reports that Hamzat disclosed this on Thursday while recounting the process that led to the selection of Sonayon-James during the public presentation of Who Is She?, held at the Syrian Club Event Centre, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Hamzat said the selection process took into account the state’s political balance, as there was no personal relationship with Sonayon-James before her emergence as the party’s deputy governorship candidate.

According to the deputy governor, despite Sonayon-James eventually emerging as his running mate, they had no prior personal relationship, noting that what mattered most was her record of service and commitment to grassroots development.

He said, “The President called me and said, you guys go and sort it out, and I’m quoting him. I said, sir, I think it should be a female. He said, it’s okay. It should be young. He said, it’s okay.

“We now said, okay, but we must also make sure it’s not from the east, because I’m from the east. And then the current governor is from the central, so it cannot be from central. It must be from the west.

“But my point is that until Damilola was elected, I don’t know her phone number. I got her phone number from somebody. But what is the important thing? The important thing is that she’s been very active in the community. She’s been doing great things.”

Hamzat further urged young women not to be discouraged by negative narratives about Nigeria, adding that opportunities still exist for those willing to contribute to society.

He stated, “So, our young ladies, you know, if you listen on television, you hear all sorts of negative things about this country. Don’t believe it. Don’t believe it.

“And, you know, I will also talk about some of the issues that have been raised.”