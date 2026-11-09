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A Lot of People Would Have To Die Before I Join APC – Rhodes-Vivour

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour
Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour

Key Takeaways

  • Lagos State ADC governorship candidate Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour said he could not see himself joining the APC because he opposed the party’s actions.
  • Rhodes-Vivour alleged that public funds were being siphoned to other people, arguing that joining the APC would prevent him from improving Lagos’ education system.
  • Rhodes-Vivour also criticised the President’s move to seek further borrowing through the Senate, claiming the government had no plan to repay the loans.

Lagos State African Democratic Congress (ADC) Governorship candidate Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour has explained why he would find it difficult to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that Rhodes-Vivour made this known during an interview with Nollywood actress and television host Biola Adebayo.

The politician said he could not see himself joining the APC because he disagreed with many of the things the party and the current government were doing.

He explained that joining the ruling party would make it difficult for him to achieve the changes he wanted, particularly in the education sector and the management of public resources.

He said: “You are now angry that you don’t say I have to go to a party that has structure. Now join PDP. That has been the journey. That’s why you’ll never hear that Rhodes-Vivour went to APC.

“Everything that I do not like about this government is caused by the APC. If I were to join the APC, everything I intend to achieve for Lagosians, I will not be able to achieve because those monies are being siphoned to other people instead of going to the people of Lagos.

“I need capital. I need capital that will change the calculus and repair the education system. It is not about any big man or any godfather. It is about the people. That’s why I cannot join it.

“It would take a lot for me to join the APC. A lot of people would just not be alive anymore.

“People cannot get better because the thing that allows them to be the people they are, the thing that attracts people to them, is always about the interests of the people.

“Look at this example. I’m not sure if you read this week where they said that N10 billion has been assigned to fight Ebola. You saw that in the news. Later on, we all said Nigeria has no Ebola. Isn’t it great? But have you returned that N10 billion to use for something else? At the same time, you cannot return it, you are going to use it to fight other viruses. What virus?

“Now, Nigeria is not making enough money to pay off its loans, but the President is still writing to send to the Senate and now trying to borrow something billion. They have no plan of paying this money. He does not care how he is going to pay this money.”

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Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via doris@naijanews.com

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